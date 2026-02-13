From Seva Teerth, PM Modi Clears Big-Ticket Welfare Push For Women, Farmers

In his first major set of decisions after moving to Seva Teerth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a series of welfare and development measures that the government says are rooted in the idea of public service and inclusive growth. The clearances span emergency healthcare, women's empowerment, farm infrastructure and the innovation economy.

Among the headline decisions is the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme, aimed at ensuring immediate medical assistance to accident victims.

Under the scheme, victims will be entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. The initiative is intended to prevent loss of life in the crucial golden hour due to financial hurdles. Officials say the move seeks to strengthen emergency response systems and provide relief to vulnerable families facing sudden medical crises.

Lakhpati Didi Mission Expanded

The government has also announced that it has crossed the milestone of three crore 'Lakhpati Didis', ahead of the original March 2027 timeline.

Building on that, the Prime Minister has set a fresh target of six crore 'Lakhpati Didis' by March 2029. The programme focuses on enabling women linked to self-help groups to earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually through sustainable livelihood activities. The expanded target signals a sharper push towards rural income generation and financial independence for women.

Agriculture Outlay Doubled

In a significant boost to the farm sector, the outlay for the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund has been doubled from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

The fund supports the creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets such as warehouses, cold-storage units and processing facilities. The government says the enhanced allocation will help strengthen the entire agriculture value chain, reduce wastage and improve farmers' incomes.

Fund Of Funds 2.0

To energise the country's innovation ecosystem, the Prime Minister has approved the Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

The new fund is expected to support early stage ventures, deep technology, advanced manufacturing and other sunrise sectors. By expanding access to capital, the government aims to back the next wave of Indian startups and reinforce India's position as a global innovation hub.

Government sources describe the first decisions from Seva Teerth as a signal that welfare, grassroots empowerment and long-term economic capacity building will remain central to the administration's agenda.