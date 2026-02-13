Seva Teerth Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 in the national capital on Friday, February 13.

The Prime Minister unveiled the name of the building complex, Seva Teerth, followed by the formal inauguration. He will also address the public programme at Seva Teerth at around 6 PM.

Rs 100 Commemorative Coin

To mark the occasion, the government is releasing a Rs 100 commemorative coin, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on February 12.

As per an official notification, the front side of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar in the centre. Below this, it will have 'Satyamev Jayate' written in Hindi. 'Bharat' will be written in Devanagari on the left side, while "India" will be written in English on the right.

The reverse side of the coin has a photograph of the Seva Teerth building, with 'Seva Teerth' written in both English and Hindi.

Further, 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' will be written in Devanagari and English, along with a picture of a lotus flower.

All About Seva Teerth

The inauguration on Friday marks a transformative milestone in the country's administrative governance architecture.

The British-era government office buildings in the North and South blocks are part of the iconic skyline at Delhi's Raisina Hill. These will be vacated on Friday, and the Prime Minister's Office will also move to the Seva Teerth.

Besides the PMO, the South Block also houses the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence, while the North Block remains the site for key Home and Finance Ministries.

Key government offices and ministries have been functioning from the fragmented and ageing infrastructure in the Central Vista area for decades.

"This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities," the PMO said on Thursday.

The PMO, National Security Council Secretariat, and Cabinet Secretariat are now a part of Seva Teerth. Earlier, these were located across different places.

Key central ministries, such as Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Corporate Affairs, Education, Culture, Law & Justice, Information & Broadcasting, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers and Tribal Affairs have been accommodated at Kartavya Bhavan- 1 and 2.

The building complexes have digitally integrated offices, centralised reception facilities and structured public interface zones. Altogether, these will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being, the PMO stated.

The complexes have been designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards. These feature renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

A comprehensive safety and security framework has been put in place. It includes smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure. This will ensure an accessible and safe environment for the officials and visitors.