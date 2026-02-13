Class 11 Student Raped In 4 Cars In Bhopal, Men Tried To Convert Her: Cops

Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 11 student in Bhopal in four cars, extorting money from her and trying to force her to convert to Islam.

Police said the girl, who studies at a prestigious school in the Shahpura area, became acquainted with a man named Ausaf Ali Khan through a friend. As their friendship grew, Ausaf asked her to accompany him on a drive and took her to a secluded area in​​Khanugaon, where he raped her inside the car.

The rape was planned and Ausaf's friend Maaz Khan, who is a gym owner, hid outside the car in the dark and filmed a video of the act. Both men used the video to blackmail the student and said they would make it viral if she did not give them Rs 1 lakh. Officials said the traumatised minor somehow managed to give them Rs 40,000, but they continued to sexually assault and blackmail her.

Police said the men assaulted her in four cars, including two sedans and a Mahindra Thar, and the vehicles have been seized.

When the student stopped speaking to the men and blocked them, Ausaf sent the video to her friends and allegedly began pressuring her to convert to Islam and pray. The student eventually told her family what had happened and a police complaint was filed with the support of Hindu organisations.

An official said both men have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team has also been set up to probe the case. The SIT, which will be headed by an assistant commissioner of police, will also investigate whether the men had targeted any other women.

Ausaf was also beaten up by lawyers when he was produced before a court in Bhopal.

(With inputs from Akash Dwivedi)