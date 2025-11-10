Gurugram Teen Shot Classmate As He Was "Busy On Phone, Ignoring Questions"

A class 11 student who was shot at by his classmate here "angered" the accused as he was engrossed in his mobile phone and ignored the latter's repeated questions, police said on Monday.

They said the accused and another boy who was with him at the time of the incident have been apprehended and sent to a correction home in Faridabad.

The 17-year-old victim, who was shot at on Saturday at the house of the accused in Sector 48, suffered a shattered neck bone in the attack and his condition is stated to be critical, according to police.

His family has claimed that the accused held a grudge against the boy over an altercation the two had earlier. The accused used his father's licensed pistol to shoot his classmate.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh termed the incident extremely unfortunate and called on parents and schools to teach children "people skills" to prevent such incidents.

A senior investigation officer said all three students -- the victim and the two accused -- were classmates. During questioning, the accused revealed that the victim was looking at something on his mobile phone and did not respond to his question, despite being asked thrice. This "angered" the accused and prompted him to open fire, the officer said.

The accused and his friend were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad, police said.

The injured student is fighting for his life at a private hospital.

According to police, the bullet went through his neck but some bullet fragments got lodged there, causing his neck bone to shatter. His condition remains critical.

DGP Singh said efforts will be made to train arms license holders to take better care of their weapons.

"I have instructed the SP and CP to alert arms license holders in their areas about such dangers," the officer said in a post on X.

He said they have been instructed to arrange necessary training for arms license holders to take care of their weapons properly.

"The generation that plays video games doesn't even know that shooting is not a game. Parents and schools should teach children 'people' skills. The situation should not come to any fights or quarrels at all," Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station in connection with the incident. According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, her son's school friend invited him to meet on Saturday. Her son initially refused, but the friend insisted and said he would come to pick him up.

She then allowed her son to go, and he met his friend at the Kherki Daula toll, she stated.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son's friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him," the mother said in her complaint.

The accused's father, a resident of Patli village, works as a property dealer.

