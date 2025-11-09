Class 11 Students Shoot Classmate At Posh Gurugram Society Over Old Fight

Two Class 11 students allegedly shot at a classmate with a licensed pistol belonging to the father of one of the accused, at a posh housing society in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both the accused have been detained.

The incident at Central Park Resorts in Sector 48 took place on Saturday night when one of the accused called the 17-year-old victim to an apartment rented by his father.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused attacked the victim over a quarrel they had earlier. All the three teenagers are students of Yaduvanshi school, located close to the housing society.

In her complaint with Sadar Police Station, the victim's mother said the prime accused - whose father's pistol was used - called and asked her son to meet him. The victim initially refused but decided to go after much insistence. The accused arrived at the victim's house to pick him up.

On reaching the apartment, the victim found another friend of the accused present at the spot. The prime accused then shot at the teenager using his father's licensed pistol.

Police said that on receiving information, a team rushed to the spot and found that the injured teen was already taken to Medanta Hospital.

One pistol, a magazine, five live cartridges, one empty shell, another magazine with 65 live cartridges were recovered from a box found in the apartment, the police said.

A forensic team was also rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and a detailed probe is underway.

The Gurugram Police have appealed to all firearm owners to keep their licensed weapons securely and out of children's reach to avoid such incidents.