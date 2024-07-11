Teen Stabs Friend To Death For Talking To His Girlfriend: Gurugram Cops

A teenager stabbed his friend to death in Gurugram as he was upset over his girlfriend talking to him over the last few days, police on Thursday said.

The accused teenager first called his friend from his home on the pretext of drinking beer and then stabbed him with a knife and ran away, they said.

The police arrested the accused within a few hours and recovered the knife used in the murder from his possession.

The incident took place in Sector 40 last night, police said.

A security guard informed the police about a youth lying in a pool of blood outside a house in Sector 40.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the body of a 16-year-old teenager, who was identified as a native of Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The family of the victim came to Gurugram 15 years ago and lived in Jharsa village. The victim used to work as a waiter with a tent house.

An FIR of murder was registered against the 15-year-old accused at Sector 40 police station, police said.

A joint team of the crime unit and Sector 40 police station apprehended the accused within hours of the murder from Rewari. Both the accused and the victim lived in Jharsa and were friends on Instagram, police said.

"The victim was friends with a girl for the last one and a half years. The girl also started talking to the accused for the last few days. When the accused came to know that the girl with whom he talked also talked to the victim, he started a grudge against the victim," said ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya.

"Keeping a grudge against him, the 15-year-old accused planned to murder his Instagram friend and he bought a knife for Rs 150 on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, as planned, the teenager was called on the pretext of drinking beer and the accused committed murder by stabbing him with a knife," he added.

The senior police official said the man's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

"We are questioning the juvenile accused," he added.

