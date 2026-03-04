Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Elected Iran's New Supreme Leader: Report

Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
- Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has been elected as Iran's next Supreme Leader, Israeli media reported
- The Assembly of Experts reportedly chose Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei as successor
- Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28
Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, son of Ayatollah Khamenei, has been elected as the next Supreme Leader of Iran, Israeli media reported.
He was chosen as Khamenei's successor by Iran's Assembly of Experts, reports added.
Khamenei was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes on February 28 when he was in his 'compound'. Along with him, his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter also died.
The strikes, named 'Operation Epic Fury', were launched after stalled nuclear talks and claims that Tehran had resumed its nuclear activities.
