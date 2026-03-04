Video: Drone Strike Near US Consulate In Dubai Causes Massive Fire

A drone attack near the US Consulate in Dubai caused a fire late Tuesday as Iran continued its drone and missile attacks targeting American diplomatic missions in the Middle East. This follows attacks on the US Embassy in Kuwait and Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents told the news agency AFP that they heard a bang and one said she then saw the blaze. Police cordoned off roads nearby and shooed away passersby trying to see the damage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the drone strike in Dubai and said all staff were safe.

"A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for," he told reporters in Washington.

In videos recorded by locals, thick black clouds of smoke can be seen rising from behind the US Consulate building.

"Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported," Dubai Media Office posted on X.

In another social media update, Dubai Media Office shared photos showcasing a mobile fire extinguisher van parked outside the US Consulate.

"The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security," the post read.

Attacks On US Embassy

The US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, setting off a small fire, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced that the US Embassy was attacked by two drones, resulting in a "limited fire and minor material damage to the building".

The US embassy in Kuwait was struck on Monday, diplomatic sources told AFP after smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"There is a continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks over Kuwait. Do not come to the embassy," the statement said.