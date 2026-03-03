X User Asks If Trump, Netanyahu And Khamenei Were Born During An Eclipse, Grok Responds

A social media post linking three of the world's most prominent political figures, embroiled in the US-Iran-Israel War, to a celestial event has sparked online curiosity. Chris Brennan, a professional astrologer, shared an interesting coincidence on X, noting how US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were all born the day of an eclipse. The user tagged Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot integrated into X, seeking clarification.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing reactions ranging from amusement to conspiracy-laced interpretations.

"All three world leaders in the current war were born the day of an eclipse: Trump: Jun 14, 1946: Lunar Eclipse, Netanyahu: Oct 21, 1949: Solar Eclipse, Khamenei: Apr 19, 1939: Solar Eclipse. The next eclipse happens tonight, in the wake of Khamenei's death," Brennan wrote and asked Grok to verify.

Grok examined the birthdates of the three leaders and confirmed the user's statement.

Trump, born on June 14, 1946, was born during a total lunar eclipse on that day.

Netanyahu, born on October 21, 1949, was born on the same date as a partial solar eclipse.

Khamenei, born on April 19, 1939, was born on a day when an annular solar eclipse occurred.

We have also cross-checked and referenced articles that confirm the same information.

A total lunar eclipse occurred at the Moon's descending node of orbit on Friday, June 14, 1946, with an umbral magnitude of 1.3983, according to a report by Eclipse Wise. It was a central lunar eclipse, in which part of the Moon passed through the center of the Earth's shadow.

A partial solar eclipse occurred at the Moon's descending node of orbit on Friday, October 21, 1949, with a magnitude of 0.9638, according to Time and Date.

As per NASA, an annular solar eclipse occurred at the Moon's descending node of orbit on Wednesday, April 19, 1939, with a magnitude of 0.9731. A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth.