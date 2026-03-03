Who Was Savitha Shan? Professor Pays Tribute To "Superstar" Indian-Origin Student Killed In Texas Shooting

A 21-year-old Indian-American student was among the four people killed in a mass shooting on West Sixth Street in Austin, Texas. The incident occurred early Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire in a crowded entertainment district, targeting Buford's Backyard Beer Garden. The shooter, identified as Ndiaga Diagne (53), was eventually gunned down by the Austin police at the scene. The victims were identified as Savitha Shan, 21, Ryder Harrington, 19, and Jorge Pederson, 30. Fourteen others were injured.

The FBI is investigating the incident, and authorities are reviewing evidence, including thousands of hours of video footage, and interviewing over 150 witnesses. The suspect was reportedly wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Property of Allah" and an Iranian flag design.

Who was Savitha Shan?

Savitha Shan, whose full name was Savitha Shanmugasundaram, was an Indian-American honors student at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). The 21-year-old Austin native was a senior dual-degree student at the McCombs School of Business and the College of Liberal Arts, majoring in Management Information Systems and Economics.

"As a dual-degree student at the University of Texas at Austin, I blend a strong foundation in Management Information Systems and Economics with a passion for using technology to solve complex business problems. With hands-on experience in technology strategy consulting, product management, and business analytics, I've had the opportunity to work with organizations ranging from global financial institutions to early-stage startups," she wrote in her LinkedIn bio.

Described by professors as a "superstar student," she was set to graduate in May 2026 and had already secured a position at a major professional services firm.

"Savitha was one of our superstar students at the UT Austin McCombs school of business - she was set to graduate this May, and then she was on to start her career at a big professional services firm. She was a double major with honors. Involved in student organizations - a light in the classroom. Absolutely crushing to lose her," Russ Finney, an assistant professor at the McCombs School of Business, wrote in a tribute on X.

She was highly active in campus life, serving on the executive board of the Indian Students Association and volunteering for the Austin Tamil Sangam. UT Austin President Jim Davis described Shan in a statement as "a child of loving parents, a loyal friend to many, and a Longhorn preparing to change the world."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the city's sizable Indian-American community, particularly among students and technology professionals in the "Silicon Hills" corridor. Community leaders are working with local authorities to support the Shan family and other affected residents, with plans underway for a community memorial service.

