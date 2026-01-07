Fareed Zakaria Explains Why Indian Students Are Choosing Australia, UK Over US: "It's Quarter The Price"

For Indian students, the US was once the top choice, but the American dream is slowly fading away. According to Indian-origin CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, the US is losing its global influence by no longer being the top destination for the world's brightest minds.

In a recent interview, Zakaria described the drop in Indian students choosing the US as a structural shift, not just a short-term change. He argued that American universities have lost their once unquestioned reputation and prestige, leading students to explore better or more practical options in countries like Australia and the UK.

"America has done this to itself," Zakaria warned. He added that America's decreasing appeal to Indian students stems from its own policies and changing global dynamics, with visa uncertainty, increased H-1B fees, and the weakening "halo effect" of US universities making alternatives in Europe and Canada more attractive due to lower costs and better opportunities.

Recalling a conversation with a friend who runs a student loan company, Zakaria noted that while the overall business grew by 20%, loans for Indian students heading to the US dropped by 50%. When asked if this was temporary, the answer was a firm no.

The journalist explained that Indian students are now exploring alternatives like Australia, Canada, the UK, and Germany -- countries that offer quality education at a fraction of US costs. "People are discovering the rest of the world. They're discovering that they could go to universities in Australia, in Canada, in Britain and they're realising that it's a third the price. It's a quarter the price," he said.

Recent data supports this trend

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the number of Indian students abroad fell by 5.7% in 2025 compared to 2024. Meanwhile, Germany doubled its share of Indian students, the UK saw a 143% jump, and Ireland's numbers rose by 1.5 times.

The US and other countries have also made frequent, often abrupt changes to visa, work, and dependent policies, leaving students and families uncertain about future prospects. As a result, more Indian students are pausing or diversifying their choices.

Reasons for this Shift