Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married today in Udaipur.
The actors, who played an on-screen couple in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are set to make it official in real life too.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry at ITC Mementos, Udaipur today in twin ceremonies, honouring their respective Telugu and Kodava roots.
Here Are The Live Updates:
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Leaked Photo From Sangeet
Last night, a photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holding hands at their sangeet ceremony in Udaipur went viral on social media. Read the full story here.
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda: Intimate Wedding, Limited Guestlist
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda kept a low profile throughout their seven-year relationship. Their private wedding preparations and limited guest list also reflect the same.
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Will Marry In Twin Ceremonies In Udaipur
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will honour both their roots by hosting two wedding ceremonies at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, today. A traditional Telugu wedding will be held for Vijay Deverakonda's family in the morning, followed by a sunset wedding according to Kodava traditions for Rashmika Mandanna's side.