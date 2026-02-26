Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married today in Udaipur.

The actors, who played an on-screen couple in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are set to make it official in real life too.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry at ITC Mementos, Udaipur today in twin ceremonies, honouring their respective Telugu and Kodava roots.

Here Are The Live Updates: