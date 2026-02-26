Advertisement
2 minutes ago

Live Updates: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married today in Udaipur. 

The actors, who played an on-screen couple in Telugu films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are set to make it official in real life too.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry at ITC Mementos, Udaipur today in twin ceremonies, honouring their respective Telugu and Kodava roots. 

Here Are The Live Updates:

Feb 26, 2026 08:17 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Leaked Photo From Sangeet

Last night, a photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holding hands at their sangeet ceremony in Udaipur went viral on social media. Read the full story here.

Feb 26, 2026 08:12 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda: Intimate Wedding, Limited Guestlist

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda kept a low profile throughout their seven-year relationship. Their private wedding preparations and limited guest list also reflect the same.

Feb 26, 2026 08:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Will Marry In Twin Ceremonies In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will honour both their roots by hosting two wedding ceremonies at ITC Mementos, Udaipur, today. A traditional Telugu wedding will be held for Vijay Deverakonda's family in the morning, followed by a sunset wedding according to Kodava traditions for Rashmika Mandanna's side.

Feb 26, 2026 08:03 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Today

From onscreen lovers to real-life partners, Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda will be a married couple today.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deveragonda Wedding
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com