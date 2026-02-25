How Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's <i>Inkem Inkem</i> Became Their Real-Life Love Song

One of the most secretive (or not really) love stories is coming to fruition. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have enthralled fans in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have fans swooning over their wedding, which is all set to take place on February 26, 2026 at Udaipur's ITC Mementoes hotel.

The couple's 2018 film Geetha Govindam was a massive blockbuster, cementing them as one of the most beloved on-screen pairings. Interestingly, a popular song from the Telugu film, Inkem Inkem, is now once again in the news, almost showcasing how their on-screen romance transformed into a real-life love story.

What Is The Song About?

Sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Gopi Sundar, Inkem Inkem is a cult favourite that represents the overwhelming joy when the male lead (Vijay Govind played by Vijay Deverakonda) and female lead (Geetha Ganukanthi played by Rashmika Mandanna) fall in love, and validation kicks in.

The female lead reconciles with him after a long period of conflicts, and the song signifies a turning point where his relentless pursuit for the acceptance of his love is finally rewarded by the girl.

Meaning Of The Lyrics

The translation of Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale is "What more could I ask for?" It again represents the deep satisfaction of having your love reciprocated.

The words were beautifully written by Ananta Sriram.

Since the massive craze behind the song and the buzz of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dating-which they never officially confirmed-fans have frequently associated this song with their real-life camaraderie.

The lyrics further emphasise how love wins in the end, when the girl coming into his life is all that he needs, and after a prolonged, tense situation, joy blooms.

The Wedding Connection

If ongoing reports are to be believed, Inkem Inkem has once again found its place in Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's ongoing pre-wedding festivities.

The couple reportedly performed a special, choreographed dance number on this song during their sangeet ceremony in Udaipur on February 24, 2026.

It was a celebration of their cinematic roots and also kind of an ode to where it all began-the rest is history.

What We Know About The Wedding So Far

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations are underway in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony took place today, with mehendi set for the evening, around 7 to 8 PM. The sangeet was hosted last evening as part of the early celebrations.

Sources told NDTV that the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda's family and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika Mandanna's side. In this way, the actor couple will "beautifully blend cultures while celebrating their individual heritage", added the source.

A friendly match was also played between the bride and groom's sides last evening before the sangeet, dubbed the 'Virosh Premier League'. The couple has named their wedding 'Virosh Wedding', a play on the combination of their names Vijay and Rashmika.

Around 100 guests are invited, including friends, family, and industry colleagues. Some of those from the Telugu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur for the highly anticipated wedding are directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, actors Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma. Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is also attending the wedding, as she shared glimpses on her Instagram Story. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

