Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's First Hand-In-Hand Moment From Sangeet Goes Viral

The internet finally has the moment it has been waiting for. The first hand-in-hand picture of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from their sangeet ceremony has surfaced online, and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The candid frame captures the couple walking together. Rashmika looked elegant in a shimmery lehenga, while Vijay complemented her in a black traditional kurta.

A Musical Night

According to Cinema Express, the sangeet turned into a joyous celebration with the couple dancing alongside close friends and family members. The evening's playlist was deeply personal, featuring songs from their own films that have become fan favourites over the years.

Tracks from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, which showcased Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry, were among the highlights.

The nostalgic mood continued with songs like Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem.

However, the biggest crowd-puller turned out to be the viral Peelings track from Pushpa: The Rise. The song had guests flocking to the dance floor, turning the celebration into a high-energy affair.

An Intimate Celebration

Sources reveal that the couple chose to keep their sangeet ceremony intimate, inviting only their closest friends and family members. A grand reception is reportedly being planned separately for colleagues from the film industry and other celebrities.

Earlier, Vijay and Rashmika had taken to their respective Instagram Stories to offer a glimpse into their intimate haldi ceremony.

Several close associates from the film fraternity have already reached Udaipur for the February 26 wedding. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan are among those present to witness the couple's big day.

