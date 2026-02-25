Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies In Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be a married couple tomorrow. After years of teasing fans with their relationship, the Telugu stars will finally exchange vows at Udaipur's ITC Mementos hotel.

Sources told NDTV that the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies. A traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda's family and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika Mandanna's side.

In this way, the actor couple will "beautifully blend cultures while celebrating their individual heritage", added the source.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations are underway in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony was scheduled for the afternoon, with mehendi set to take place in the evening, around 7 to 8 pm. The sangeet was hosted last evening as part of the early celebrations.

A friendly match was also played between the bride and groom's side last evening before the sangeet, dubbed as the 'Virosh Premier League'. The couple has named their wedding 'Virosh Wedding', a play on the combination of their names Vijay and Rashmika.

Around 100 guests are invited for the wedding, including friends, family, and industry colleagues. Some of those from the Telugu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur for the highly-anticipated wedding are directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Tharun Bhascker, actors Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding: Haldi At Noon, Mehendi Tonight