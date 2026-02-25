Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur Wedding: Haldi At Noon, Mehendi Tonight

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations have begun in Udaipur with great excitement and grandeur. The couple have also shared glimpses from the venue on social media. Sources close to NDTV have now revealed the timings of the main ceremonies planned for today, as well as what took place yesterday.

According to sources, the haldi ceremony will take place this afternoon after 12 p.m. The mehendi ceremony is expected to be held in the evening, around 7 to 8 p.m. The sangeet was hosted last evening as part of the early celebrations.



They will get married on February 26.

More About The Pre-Wedding Festivities

Moving away from traditional wedding customs, Vijay and Rashmika have filled their wedding week with playful and light-hearted moments. In a recent Instagram Story, they revealed their own private cricket tournament, the "Virosh Premier League," organised exclusively for friends and family.

The arrangements included personalised touches, such as a miniature cricket bat engraved with their names and wedding date, adding a sentimental detail to the celebrations.

Earlier, Vijay shared a striking image shot through a volleyball net, with players silhouetted against the water and a ball suspended mid-air - hinting at a relaxed, playful match by the pool.



Another frame featured a floating drinks station complete with red cups.



The couple are set to marry at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury resort located around 25 kilometres from the city. Situated on a hilltop estate, the property features 117 private villas and is uniquely surrounded by both a river and a lake.

In a joint statement confirming their wedding, the couple acknowledged the special nickname coined by their fans. They wrote,

"Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Vijay and Rashmika became engaged on 3 October last year in a private ceremony held in Hyderabad.



