Watch: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Arrives In Udaipur For Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share an amicable bond with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The director made his debut with Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay in the lead, and years later cast Rashmika in his Bollywood film Animal. Both films were major hits. It was therefore expected that he would be part of Vijay and Rashmika's much-anticipated wedding. The filmmaker was spotted at Udaipur airport on Wednesday.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was clicked by the paparazzi outside the airport. He wore a colourful kurta paired with jeans and completed his look with sunglasses. Watch his video below:

Vijay and Rashmika are set to marry on February 26 and are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. They have also shared a few pictures on their Instagram Stories.

The couple are getting married at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a luxury resort located around 25 kilometres from the city. Positioned on a hilltop estate, the property features 117 private villas and is uniquely surrounded by both a river and a lake.

In a joint statement confirming their wedding, the couple acknowledged the special nickname given to them by their fans. They wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'VIROSH'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH'. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us - always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Vijay and Rashmika got engaged on October 3 last year in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.



