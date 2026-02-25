"What's Up, <i>Re</i>?": When Rashmika Mandanna Couldn't Stop Blushing After Vijay Deverakonda Picked Her Call On TV Show

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be a married couple tomorrow. After years of teasing fans with their relationship, the Telugu stars will finally exchange vows at Udaipur's ITC Mementoes hotel. Amid the ongoing craze, several old clips and interviews have resurfaced. Back in 2023, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda almost revealed their relationship when she called him from a show while promoting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

When Rashmika Could Not Stop Blushing

Rashmika Mandanna was on the Telugu talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were there too.

Rashmika called Vijay Deverakonda, and he picked up, answering, "What's up, re?"

She immediately started blushing as she replied, "You're on speaker, everyone's listening." Ranbir Kapoor started giggling too.

What We Know About The Wedding So Far

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations are underway in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon, with mehendi set for the evening, around 7 to 8 PM. The sangeet was hosted last evening as part of the early celebrations.

Sources told NDTV that the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda's family and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika Mandanna's side. In this way, the actor couple will "beautifully blend cultures while celebrating their individual heritage", added the source.

A friendly match was also played between the bride and groom's sides last evening before the sangeet, dubbed the 'Virosh Premier League'. The couple has named their wedding 'Virosh Wedding', a play on the combination of their names Vijay and Rashmika.

Around 100 guests are invited, including friends, family, and industry colleagues. Some of those from the Telugu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur for the highly anticipated wedding are directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, actors Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

