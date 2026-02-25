<i>The Bluff</i> Review: Priyanka Chopra's Bloody Turn Saves This Pirate Saga From Shipwreck

There's a very thin line that connects the dots between the aesthetically relatable worlds of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Bluff, sailing past the 19th century.

The former dabbles in a more fantastical world imbued with a surreal spirit of the sea, whereas the latter is a survival tale of menacing pirates, who are often mistaken for “heroes.”

Frank E. Flowers' action-adventure drama The Bluff features beaten lands, storming seas, uproar of the swirling waves, and amid it all, a war driven by vengeance.

The director veers the arc of this story from being just an adventure flick to more of a tale of survival, a mother's quest to find comfort in domestic life, and a villain who returns to snatch that dream away from her.

Priyanka Chopra truly proves that action is a genre she tackles with utmost conviction. She essays the role of Ercell, a ‘bonafide terror' as she is called, a retired pirate queen who bid farewell to her swashbuckling life on the high seas and traded it for a family on the lonely island of Cayman Brac. But the past follows her invariably.

The plot triggers when her enemy from bygone days, Captain Connor (Karl Urban), captures her husband T.H. Bodden's (Ismael Cruz Córdova), an innocent sailor's ship and traces Ercell's location.

The past and present keep swapping throughout the one-hour-40-minute run, when Ercell's identity is slowly revealed, along with her moniker from the personality she long shed – “Bloody Mary.” When Captain Connor returns to take his revenge on Ercell for stabbing him all those years ago and disappearing with his gold, she is forced to return to her treacherous ways, but it all boils down to shielding her family from the terror that awaits.

The writing does slack for a bit, as it mostly feels the emotional angles are what anchor this story peppered with the ex-pirate trope.

The smooth choreography of the gritty and way more brutal action sequences is a delight to watch. All the bruises and cuts that Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek of while filming The Bluff suddenly have a whole backstory.

She jumps and swings before she dives deep to plunge a sword through the enemy's heart; she does not miss a beat. When her son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) fears what the outcome of such bloodshed will be, Ercell reassures him that he was a born sailor – they are going to ride out this tide. For – “They came looking for Bloody Mary, and ‘Bloody' they'll get.”

What truly impresses is how a pirate film, which has mostly been spearheaded by male protagonists, sees a refreshing change in a powerful female character like Priyanka Chopra's Ercell. The actress's breakout role in Quantico (2015) was met with mixed reception. While the FBI-style, espionage-choreographed stunts were impressive, almost laying the groundwork for how it fits Priyanka Chopra like a glove, The Bluff is more visceral – it cuts deep.

The actress, who has said to have performed most of her stunts in this physically demanding role, aces the hand-to-hand combat and sword fighting, standing out in this gory revenge saga.

The actress excels in her emotionally weathered role; her switch to “mama-bear” mode to protect her child, as they wait for her husband – her son's father – to return, pierces through your heart. Karl Urban as Connor, driven by a deep-rooted grudge, is pitiless. He would go to any extent, and there's some heavy chemistry in the climax action sequence that is one of the best in the entire film. The makers go all out in putting up a climactic showdown, however, it hardly adds any gravitas to the wafer-thin plot which only further dwindles with such heavy dependence on action alone.

Swathes of the colonial-era locales give the film its rugged touch, befitting the storyline.

The writing could have been more layered by not sticking to the same old trope of a treasure hunt. This pirate lore leans heavily on the psychological stakes, almost making you feel sorry for Ercell's fate. Her emotional baggage in her strive to find her husband does not really connect as it whooshes past to a rushed ending. When her sister-in-law Elisabeth Bodden (Safia Oakley-Green) finds a logbook detailing Ercell's life on the ship, she is appalled at what she has combatted.

In a humorous moment, she asks if her brother – Ercell's husband T.H. Bodden – is aware of her “activities.”

Ercell remarks, “Sure did not marry me for my cooking.”

Other than Priyanka Chopra's earnest approach to the hardcore action that the character demands, the film does justice to the needed violence through accurate storytelling. It represents the horrors that remain masked in the world and the tumultuous lives that these pirates live. The rage is palpable, the brutality is predictable, but other than the larger-than-life action spectacles, the film falls flat on curating a more hard-hitting crux. It sticks to the basics of a woman and her family against the world, but this time it's the shallow pirates that she has to confront.

Considering violence is the key to the audience's heart these days, The Bluff passes that test with flying colours. Even more so, as it justifies all of it.

The Bluff demands your patience, but for the most part gives you the thrills amid the lull. For Priyanka Chopra fans, this must be her most appealing Hollywood flick yet, with a character adding more to the feature-length film than just vanity. For Disney fans, this might not be a trip down memory lane to get lost in the surreal world of the Caribbean, but it squirms in the same territory.