Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight In A Rs 2.2 Lakh Ensemble For <i>The Bluff</i> Promotions

Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress the fashion police with her style, irrespective of where she poses for the camera. Right now, the global star is on a press tour promoting The Bluff and swooning us over with her sizzling, chic, and timeless avatars.

For day two of the press tour, our Desi girl opted for a backless silk ensemble, inspired by Persian fashion. Through all her looks, she has tried to add touches of a pirate because she plays Ercell, a former pirate in the film. The action-thriller already has her fans on the edge, waiting for the release, but her promotional looks are setting new trends.

Priyanka Chopra's Outfit For The Bluff Promotions

Priyanka Chopra's first outfit was a wine-toned silk-satin ensemble. The top featured a halter neck and backless design, adding the right amount of drama and accentuating the actor's look.

The scoop back and gathered details around the waist ensured a smooth fit, fluidity, and movement. The asymmetric hem at the back balanced modern elegance with chic sophistication.

The actor paired the silk top with a matching harem pants, made with satin chiffon fabric. The cohesive silhouette embodied Ercell's fierceness in the film. The ankle-length pants with an asymmetric waistband brought the actor's naval piercing into the limelight while defining the sculpted look.

Priyanka Chopra's outfit was from the house of Zimmermann. The half-neck top has a price tag of Rs 77,700, and the harem pants cost Rs 143,300. Hence, the total cost of the outfit is Rs 2,21,000.

To complete her look, the actor opted for multiple braids. She even wrapped a braid around her head as a crown. She also opted for contouring to achieve a sculpted look and kept the makeup in tones of brown and nude pink.

In the first image, she even donned a black hat with beaded strings hanging from the brim. The chunky golden jewellery added oomph to Priyanka Chopra's personality, and the samurai blade pump from Casadei, worth 397.50 euros (Rs 42,418), tied the whole look together.

The Bluff is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Saffron-Hued Gaurav Gupta Saree Gown At The Bluff After-Party