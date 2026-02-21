Priyanka Chopra Styles A Rs 5 Lakh Parrot Clutch For <i>The Bluff</i> Press Tour, Internet Draws Parallels To Urvashi Rautela

Priyanka Chopra is not merely a global star but a style icon. When she steps out dressed to the nines, shutterbugs can't help but click her pictures. We witnessed the same craze for the Desi Girl when she headed for the press tour of The Bluff, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

For one of the outings, she was spotted in an electric blue outfit - the perfect definition of chic and comfortable. The ensemble was crafted from sheer fabric and comprised a dramatic top and a tiered skirt. But what stole the limelight was the parrot clutch.

Priyanka Chopra Rocks A Rs 5 Lakh Parrot Clutch

While Priyanka Chopra's outfit was alluring, her parrot clutch instantly grabbed eyeballs. The Parrot Scarlet was from Judith Leiber's collection, priced at $5,695 (Rs 5.1 lakh). The crystal clutch comes saturated with all the colours of the tropics - feather details in red and vibrant wings.

Priyanka Chopra rocked a Rs 5 lakh parrot clutch for The Bluff press tour. Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram

The official website describes it as: "This parrot doesn't speak, it sings." It is also available in a few other vibrant hues, all priced at $5,695.

Internet Links Priyanka Chopra's Parrot Clutch To Urvashi Rautela's Cannes Look

Priyanka Chopra's parrot clutch is not stealing attention just because of its unique structure and hefty price tag, but also because netizens had spotted it before.

In May 2025, former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela carried it on the Cannes red carpet and was trolled for it. She wore a body‑hugging gown inspired by an "exquisite mosaic of Mexican art," featuring a train. She also wore a crown and carried the same parrot clutch.

Drawing parallels between the two actors, Diet Sabya wrote, "Is PC carrying the iconic tota bag from Miss Universe Lady's Cannes lewk? Kaho jo kehna hai, but Urvashi did do this first! Sorry."

Malliha Fatima, an ex‑fashion editor and commentator, also linked Priyanka Chopra's parrot clutch with Urvashi Rautela's Cannes look. She added that it was Urvashi who made the bag viral, and that she loved her look, minus the hairstyle and the crown.

Whose look did you prefer? Priyanka Chopra's style was chic, while Urvashi Rautela made maximalism look effortless.

