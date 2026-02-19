Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Saffron-Hued Gaurav Gupta Saree Gown At <i>The Bluff</i> After-Party

There is a reason Priyanka Chopra is known as the "OG fashion queen." The diva never shies away from experimenting with her outfits. She recently stepped out in a Gaurav Gupta creation for the after-party of her upcoming film, The Bluff. For the occasion, she chose a modern ethnic look from the designer's The Divine Androgyne Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

About Priyanka's Latest Look

Gaurav Gupta shared the intricate details of the outfit in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Priyanka wears 'Golden Arc', a saffron-hued saree gown, first presented as part of The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer '26 couture collection in Paris. Crafted in fluid chiffon, the look features a corseted structure anchored by a sculpted wrap bodice, unfolding into a softly pleated fall and finished with an extended veil drape."

Priyanka Chopra wore a saffron-hued saree gown in an asymmetrical style with a draped bodice. The one-shoulder design created a flattering neckline, accentuating her collarbones. The dress featured ruched detailing at the waist and a thigh-high slit on one side. A long, cape-like extension in the same fabric flowed from the shoulder area, forming a dramatic train that trailed behind her.

The actress paired her high-fashion outfit with gold-tone, pointed-toe heels featuring ankle straps. The metallic sheen of the footwear perfectly complemented the ensemble. Ditching accessories, Priyanka let her dress take centre stage. Instead, she carried a small gold bag to match her heels.

Talking about her glam, Priyanka Chopra opted for a dewy and radiant base. She wore a light concealer under her eyes and a soft peachy-pink blush. Her eyes were defined with neutral eyeshadows featuring a subtle shimmer and precise eyeliner. The star's brows were sculpted yet natural, filled in to add definition and frame the eyes. She topped her lips with a soft coral lip colour with a satin finish. Sleek, wavy hair completed her look.

Be it dishing out fashion inspiration with her ethnic ensembles or turning heads in Western fits, Priyanka Chopra serves the best look for every occasion.



