Yoga At 5.30 AM, Daily Puja: 95-Year-Old's Lifestyle Wins Internet Over

A heart-warming Instagram post by 28-year-old content creator Sindhu about her grandfather, Dr Viswanathan, has gained attention for showcasing a life rooted in discipline, joy and everyday simplicity, without modern "wellness" frills. Shared on February 15 as an "appreciation post," the update highlights the 95-year-old retired anaesthetist's daily habits and lifelong curiosity.

About Sindhu's Post

According to Sindhu, her grandfather's day begins at 5:30 am with yoga. Despite being retired for more than two decades, he remains intellectually engaged, spending his time reading medical literature and picking up new tech skills such as using a laptop. Sindhu told HT Lifestyle that he worked as an anaesthetist for many years in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and recently turned 95.

His current daily routine includes morning yoga and occasional shopping trips; daily puja and meditation, practised without apps; cooking small meals, including a recent batch of "mini idlis" he was proud of; and reading and writing about medicine long after his professional career ended.

In her caption, Sindhu took a light-hearted swipe at the beauty and wellness industry, calling her grandfather proof that long-term health does not require expensive trends.

She said, "The beauty and wellbeing industry is worth trillions of dollars but here is my thatha still walking and cooking and learning new skills (like using his laptop!) Living proof you can live a long and healthy life even without a wildly overpriced gym membership, taking supplements (what is even in protein powder) or growing up with the idea 'wellbeing' that we now have to force into our lives."

She also highlighted the value of cultural traditions embedded in daily life. Sindhu added, "South Asian and Hindu traditions had movement, mindfulness and mental clarity built into daily life for hundreds of years before it became Instagrammable. Not a trend to jump on but a way of life that requires effort and consistency and I can only aspire to have a fraction of those qualities that my thatha does."

She rounded off her post with a playful suggestion to make her grandfather "the new face of wellness", celebrating his ability to find happiness in the smallest moments.



