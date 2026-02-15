Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Recommends Calorie Deficit Over Low-Carb Diet For Weight Loss

Fitness trends come and go, and it can be tough to keep up with what's actually effective. Every other day. we are introduced to a new fad on the internet. While it's easy to get caught up in the hype, make sure to take a moment to reflect on what works best for your body. Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer, Siddhartha Singh, shares his two cents on the trends that are best left behind in 2025.

Siddhartha's advice is clear: ditch the quick fixes and focus on sustainable fitness. He's calling out three trends that are more trouble than they're worth and encouraging people to get back to basics

1. Low-Carb Diet Vs Calorie Deficit

While popular for rapid weight loss, strictly cutting carbohydrates is a major trend to avoid if you are working out regularly. Siddhartha warns, "You will probably lose weight very fast, but your hormones will crash, and cravings will kill you, literally. Instead, do a calorie deficit. Enjoy your carbs and eat a lot of protein.”

2. Detox Tea

Siddhartha slammed the supplement industry and called out detox teas and cleansing products as scams. "No tea or supplement can detox you," he says, reminding people that our bodies have their own built-in detox systems. His advice? Focus on the basics such as fibre-rich food, protein, daily steps, and good sleep. It's all about supporting your body's natural processes rather than relying on magic fixes.

3. Not Getting Enough Sleep

While sleep can often take a backseat due to our hectic schedule, Siddhartha sees this as a major fitness mistake. He believes that skimping on sleep doesn't just leave you feeling tired; it actively works against fat loss by ramping up cravings and slowing down recovery.

"If your sleep is poor, it's going to increase cravings. It's going to slow down recovery, which is going to actually lead to you storing more fat in your body," he shares. Siddhartha's message is clear: 7-8 hours of solid, uninterrupted sleep is non-negotiable for anyone serious about body composition.

