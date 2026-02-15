Bengaluru Woman Shares Why She Pays Rs 46,000 A Month To Her Nannies: "They Are An Extension Of My Family"

It takes a village to raise a child. They need a safe and healthy environment. In joint families, children are often cared for by grandparents and other elders when parents are not around, but in nuclear families, the role is taken up by nannies.

In metropolitan cities, where both parents are usually working, having strong child support is nothing short of a blessing. Parveen Choudhary, an intergenerational trauma-informed coach, shared that she pays her nannies a total of Rs 46,000 per month.

"How much I pay my nannies in Bengaluru to raise two boys," read the text on her video. Her kids are three and four years old. She pays the first nanny Rs 32,000 a month for cooking, cleaning, taking care of her kids for 11 hours, and even staying at night when needed.

She pays her second nanny Rs 14,000 a month to support her primary nanny and pitch in when one is on leave. "For me, nannies are not just a transactional exchange where I pay them for certain hours, and they provide me with service. For me, they are an extension of my family system."

"I am getting two loving aunts to look after my kids. For me, integrity and trust are important," she added. The woman added that she found the right people and does not micromanage them.

She acknowledged their contribution and said that her nannies have given her more than she can imagine. "They have enabled me to work, travel, and care for my kids even when I may fall short. I know I'm privileged to be able to afford nannies, and I'm grateful for this privilege every day, and work hard to be able to provide handsomely to those who care for my kids."

The woman further noted that the salaries she pays her nannies help them provide a better education for their children.

Social Media Reactions

Dr Sanyogita, a dermatologist, wrote, "I can never leave my career for motherhood, and I say that with love, not guilt. I grew up with a working mother and only learned strength from her. She further noted that having a nanny does not make children less loved, but it gives them a mother who is fulfilled, calm, and present.

"She will always be better than an exhausted, irritable version who has lost herself," she noted.

Chinmaye Amte pointed out that the woman is paying only Rs 110 per hour. "Now this is only possible in India due to high levels of poverty." He further asked whether it is possible to find labour for $2 per hour in any country. He added that it's not feminism, but rather rich exploiting poor, but he agreed that at an individual's level, it's a good deal.

A third appreciated the Bengaluru woman and shared that she also has a nanny who helps her take care of her child. She called her a "blessing" for her family.

