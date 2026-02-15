Hardik Pandya's Tattoo Artist Reveals Why A Leopard For Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Made Perfect Sense

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has the sweetest and a permanent gift for his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, for Valentine's Day. Not roses, not chocolates, not teddies, but a tattoo and a promise.

His tattoo artist, Sunny Bhanushali, Founder of Aliens Tattoo, revealed how a simple idea of getting 'M' (the initial of Mahieka) inked evolved into a beautiful and elaborate design featuring a leopard. According to his team, he wanted to get 'M' tattooed on his nape (the back part of the neck), but it turned into an intricate design after the couple and the tattoo artist had a conversation.

Pandya wanted it to be intimate and meaningful, but the concept became more layered as the final design featured two leopards, representing their bond. One leopard is bold and fierce, driven by ambition and charging ahead with full potential. The second appears like a shadow, moving gracefully and encompassing the letter M.

Why Hardik Pandya Got A Leopard Inked For Mahieka Sharma

Revealing why Hardik getting a Leopard for Mahieka made perfect sense, Sunny Bhanushali said, "Hardik came with the idea of an initial, but conversations revealed something much deeper. They described themselves as partners who amplify each other's strengths. The leopard became the perfect metaphor, powerful alone, unstoppable together."

"This tattoo is not a decoration; it's a story permanently carried. Some tattoos are requested, some are discovered, this piece was built through trust and emotion. When a tattoo reflects a real story, it stops being ink and becomes a memory," he added.

The back of the neck was chosen because it would appear subtle when hidden, but once revealed, it would appear powerful, which is what the cricketer wanted. It was created by Tushar Marane, the lead artist at Aliens Tattoo and mentor at Aliens Tattoo School. He is known for his intricate work and precise detailing.

The design was, however, a collaborative effort and was created by Sunny Bhanushali, Devendra Palav, Siddhesh Gawde, and Tushar Maran.

Hardik Pandya Got Inked For Mahieka Sharma At 2 AM

In the video shared on the official Instagram handle of Aliens Tattoo, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma walked into the studio at 2 am. The caption read, "An 'M' on the nape. But the design didn't stop at a letter. It became two leopards, running as one force. One bold. One made of linework. And inside that moment, her initial lives. A love story, kept where it belongs."

Hardik Pandya is not the first celebrity to get inked at the studio. It is quite famous among celebrities looking to get a custom tattoo. Their clientele includes Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur, among others.