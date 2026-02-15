Ranbir Kapoor Shares Fashion Essentials For Men: "A White Tee, Fitted Jeans, Nice Sneakers, And A Cap"

Ranbir Kapoor's fashion sense is always on point, and now he has shared his secret to dressing well. On the occasion of his lifestyle brand ARKS' first anniversary, the actor visited the Bandra store in Mumbai.

In an interaction with Vogue India, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about the daily fashion essentials that every man should have in his closet. "A white tee, fitted jeans, nice sneakers, and a cap," he said.

Ranbir Kapoor Shares What A Person Should Wear To A Kapoor Dinner

When asked about two things a person should wear to a Kapoor dinner, Ranbir said, "I guess white because there's so much food. You will always stain your clothes. Nothing too tight because you are going to eat a lot. So loose pants and a loose T-shirt."

The actor further shared his fashion mantra. "Underdressed is better than being overdressed. Simplicity, comfort over luxury. Fit is extremely important," he concluded.

Ranbir Kapoo's Vision Behind ARKS

Ranbir Kapoor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS in February last year. In a video posted on the brand's YouTube channel, the actor revealed the meaning of its name. Contrary to popular belief, it was not inspired by his wife, Alia Bhatt, and daughter Raha.

He said, “It had different meanings to it. We started with a shoe, so at first it was ‘A Ranbir Kapoor Shoe'. Later, it was ‘Ranbir Kapoor Studio', but at one point, I realised that it doesn't really need a meaning. I think it just fits. When we heard ARKS and saw the logo, everything just came together.”

Ranbir shared his future plans for the brand. He said, “As I grow older, my desire for material things is growing less. You always need a T-shirt or a denim jacket because you can wear them at any time. That's where I come in with ARKS. But the plan is to really expand into different areas of lifestyle, which could be athleisure or underwear. I am also interested in the whole furniture market. So, under the umbrella of ARKS, I think we're really trying to sell a sensibility, an aesthetic. A lifestyle for the consumer.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The actor also has Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 in the lineup.

