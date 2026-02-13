Why Sameera Reddy Wants Her Daughter To Invest In Gold And Silver Instead Of Luxury Bags Worth Lakhs

Gone are the days when monogrammed bags were a sign of luxury. It's 2026, and everyone prefers quiet luxury items that do not scream "check me out". Sameera Reddy has long understood the concept, but not before indulging in high-end luxury bags, giving in to the peer pressure of trends and airport looks.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the actor invited the team into her home in Goa. She let her fans take a peek into her closet, which includes custom pieces, timeless jackets, ultra-luxurious bags, and watches that are worth lakhs.

Sameera Reddy's Love For Jackets

We all have a soft spot for a piece or type of garment. Some people cannot have enough jeans in their closets, while others might just be obsessed with loose tees. Sameera Reddy, on the other hand, loves jackets.

"I love jackets, and my husband knows that if he wants to gift me something, it has to be a denim jacket or corduroy. I just love all sorts of jackets."

She owns a Gap jacket with Mickey Mouse stitched on the back. She owns a Chanel jacket from their Shanghai collection. She revealed that she bought it in 2013 for Rs 2.5 lakhs. She still owns a piece from her 2011 red carpet looks, a net kanjeevaram saree from the house of Neeta Lulla that she wore for her wedding in January 2014, and a timeless silk saree that was passed down to her by her friend's mother, among others.

"I love organic cotton. I have gone less fast fashion. I have also gone a little away from bigger brands, but that being said, what I really do enjoy is keeping it really simple and mixing and matching pieces," the Race actor said.

She is a firm believer in recycling and restyling the same outfit and does not promote one-time wearing.

Sameera Reddy's Collection Of Bags

Moving on to Sameera Reddy's expensive bag collection. You would be stunned to see the one-of-a-kind limited-edition pieces that she owns, including a Dior gaucho she bought in 2005, which she regrets purchasing today, a Chanel caviar worth between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 3.1 lakh, a limited edition Chanel she bought in 2008, a denim Louis Vuitton bag, a Cartier clutch for Rs 36,000, and a Jimmy Choo clutch worth Rs 18,000, among others.

"I felt the pressure to fit it in. And that's what is crazy. People will talk about how much they love bags and stuff, but I actually really thought that I had to own these things so that people would think I arrived. Looking back, I just wish I had bought a block of gold," she said, bursting into a laugh.

Sharing a story behind a simple Chanel bag, Sameera Reddy shared, "I went through this phase where I wanted everything monogrammed because I wanted everyone to say, 'Dekho maine kitna liya hai. Ye kitne ka hai? [See, how much I bought. How much does it cost?]' I think when you start out, you want everyone to know."

She showed a monogrammed classic LV tote bag. "Everybody in my industry was carrying these big LV totes, and I felt so pressured that I remember, and I got it because I was like, I have to have this airport look. I went through this phase where everything was 'let's show what we have.'"

The actor shared that she made a shift to quiet luxury about 12-13 years ago. "I was like, wait a minute. I don't want everyone to see that I am screaming, 'Look at me'." That is when she bought a simple Chanel bag with no monograms.

Sameera Reddy says she knows that the timeless and limited-edition pieces she owns today have a far higher resale tag than the actual prices she bought them for. However, she does not wish for her daughter to go through the same phase of impulse and peer-pressured purchases.

"Going forward with my daughter, I would tell her to invest in gold and silver, and not because it is trending right now. It's because somewhere I believe that you can have a few of these as indulgence, but don't make it like an addiction, where you have to up your game every time, which again, as an actor, I was really under pressure," she added.

Coming back to quiet luxury, she swears by one bag from a brand called Akris. She owns a messenger bag, which costs around Rs 1.5 lakh. There is no branding on it. Sameera Reddy confessed that she would not invest in high-end monogrammed bags.

The actor also has quite a collection of watches. Before working as an actor, she worked for Omega Watches, and one of the first luxury pieces was presented to her by Shah Rukh Khan. She owns a champagne dial Tissot, a Tag Heuer with a pink dial worth Rs 2.7 lakh, a Dior watch, and a Bvlgari watch, among other shiny pieces.

