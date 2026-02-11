Maharaja Of Tehri Garhwal Is Selling His Lutyens' Delhi Bungalow For Rs 1,000 Crore, Says Report

The Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, Manujendra Shah, is selling his property in Delhi's Lutyens' Bungalow Zone for Rs 1,000 crore, according to a report. The buyer is reportedly a local entrepreneur with a strong presence in the food and beverage industry.

The property is located in Lutyens' Delhi, one of India's most coveted real estate zones. The exact address reads Plot No. 5, Block No 159, currently known as 5, Bhagwan Das Road, according to an Economic Times report.

About The Property

The stunning 3.2-acre estate at 5 Bhagwan Das Road stands as a testament to the enduring royal legacy of the Tehri Garhwal family. Spanning approximately 12,950 square metres, this bungalow exemplifies the expansive open spaces and grand residential structures typical of prime properties in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone.

Tehri Garhwal House, the historic Delhi residence of Uttarakhand's princely Tehri Garhwal family, traces its significance to the Panwar Rajputs. Their lineage began with Kanak Pal, who unified Garhwal's petty kingdoms around 823 AD, forging a dynasty that endured until the Gorkha invasions of 1803.

The Anglo-Nepalese War concluded in 1815, enabling Sudarshan Shah to reclaim western Garhwal as Tehri Riyasat. Amid mounting British influence, the family later acquired this Delhi estate as a vital urban base.

Successors such as Pratap Shah and Narendra Shah relocated capitals within Tehri yet preserved strong links to Delhi properties like this one for administrative and ceremonial needs.

The house has symbolised the family's heritage through India's independence in 1949-when Tehri merged into Uttar Pradesh-and into the present, under Maharaja Manujendra Shah, amid ongoing talks to sell it for Rs 1,000 crore.

Deal In The Final Stage

According to the report, the deal has reached its final stages. If completed, the bungalow will be the second such acquisition by the buyer.

Earlier, the businessman had entered into an agreement to buy former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's historic residence on the Motilal Nehru Road for over Rs 1,100 crores, the ET report added.

It is the residence of Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Tehri Garhwal and a member of the princely family. Both properties are considered "trophy estates" for their rarity, luxury and architectural significance.

The buyer already lives in Delhi, the Lutyens' Delhi. No official confirmation has been made from his side, revealing his identity. A leading law firm representing the buyer issued a notice stating its interest in purchasing the property. The verification of the title of the current owner, Maharaja Manujendra Shah, is in progress.

“If any person has any right or claim on the said property, they should inform us in writing with documentary proof", the notice stated.

Maharaja Manujendra Shah is the head of the royal family of Tehri Garhwal, a historic princely state located in Uttarakhand. He is the 7th and present Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal since January 7, 2007.