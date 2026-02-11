New Guidelines For Vande Mataram, Standing Up Necessary But Not In Cinemas

The Union Home Ministry has issued new guidelines regarding 'Vande Mataram', including requiring all persons to stand when it is played and that it be played immediately after the national anthem, i.e., 'Jana, Gana, Mana', at all government events and in all schools.

'Vande Mataram' will also be played at civilian awards ceremonies, like the Padma awards, and all other events attended by the President, i.e., during their arrival and departure.

It need not, however, be played in cinemas.

And all six stanzas, including the four removed by the Congress in 1937, will be played.

The directive and the inclusion of those four stanzas will likely kick up a row, particularly as there was a massive fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress on this topic last year.

The was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused his predecessor, Jawaharlal Nehru, of having followed Muhammad Ali Jinnah in opposing the song because it could "irritate Muslims".