Why Is Rajpal Yadav In Tihar Jail? Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case Explained

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5, 2026, after the Delhi High Court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in a long-running cheque bounce and loan default case.

The court ordered him to serve a six-month sentence after observing repeated violations of its directions. The case, which dates back to 2010, revolves around unpaid dues that reportedly escalated to nearly Rs 9 crore following the failure of his production venture Ata Pata Laapata.

What began as a business setback more than a decade ago gradually turned into a prolonged legal battle, culminating in Rajpal Yadav's imprisonment despite multiple opportunities for settlement.

When Did It All Start?

According to PTI, the legal trouble started in 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed approximately Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to major financial losses.

With limited returns from the project, Rajpal Yadav found it difficult to repay the loan. Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To settle the dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a magisterial court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife in several cheque bounce cases and sentenced him to six months' imprisonment. A sessions court upheld this conviction in 2019, leading to further appeals before the Delhi High Court.

Years Of Extensions And Failed Commitments

While loan defaults are generally treated as civil disputes, the Delhi High Court took a serious view of Rajpal Yadav's repeated failure to honour court undertakings.

Over several years, he was granted multiple extensions to repay the amount in instalments. The court noted that although he made partial payments and gave repeated assurances, he consistently failed to comply with the agreed schedules.

In its observations, the court stated that Rajpal Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases filed against him. It also directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited. However, the court recorded that nearly Rs 9 crore remained payable.

In June 2024, the High Court temporarily suspended Rajpal Yadav's conviction, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore an amicable settlement. The court later found that these efforts had not yielded meaningful results.

High Court Directs Rajpal Yadav To Surrender

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4. The court observed that his conduct deserved to be deprecated due to repeated breaches of undertakings.

When Rajpal Yadav failed to surrender on time, his senior counsel made a "mercy plea", stating that he had been trying to arrange funds and reached Delhi at 5 pm.

The court rejected the request and recorded its "strong disapproval". Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed, "This Court cannot be expected to show or create special circumstances for any person merely because such a person belongs to a particular background or industry.. Leniency, though sometimes necessary, cannot be extended endlessly, especially when it is met with continued non-compliance."

It ruled that recalling the surrender order would send the wrong message and refused to grant further relief.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court for the proceedings. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and adhere to a fresh payment schedule.

Despite the offer, the judge declined to recall the surrender order, emphasising that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create "special circumstances" for individuals from the film industry.

Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence. Jail authorities confirmed that standard procedures were followed.

What Did Rajpal Yadav Say After Surrendering?

Speaking earlier to Bollywood Hungama, Rajpal Yadav had expressed his helplessness, saying, "What to do? I don't have the money to pay back. can't see another way out."

He also admitted that he had not received much support from colleagues, adding, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

Celebrities React

Following Rajpal Yadav's surrender, several members of the film industry publicly extended support.

Actor Sonu Sood announced that he would offer Rajpal Yadav a role and a signing amount. In a post on X, he wrote, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us... Producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

He further added, "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase... This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee told NDTV, "I've known Rajpal Yadav for the past 20-25 years... He never had any intention of wronging anyone... Very few people in the film industry are fully proficient in paperwork... He is still working and earning gradually, but paying such a large amount at once is not easy for him."

He also said, "We are all one industry, one family. We should help him according to our capacity and try to get him out of this difficult situation."

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary expressed his concern on X, writing, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase... Today, he needs us."

He added, "Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own."

It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.

As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help… — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 10, 2026

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. He is set to appear next in Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for release on April 10.

