Viral Video: Ajith Kumar Schools Unruly Fans At Racing Event In Abu Dhabi

Ajith Kumar recently made headlines during his appearance at the Asian Le Mans Series in Abu Dhabi. A viral video from the Yas Marina Circuit shows the actor losing his cool and asking fans to maintain decorum at the international motorsport event.

What Happened At The Racing Event?

Ajith Kumar is currently participating in the four-hour endurance race at the Yas Speed Festival. During the event, an unexpected moment drew public attention when a group of fans gathered around him, recording videos and repeatedly calling him 'Thala'.

In the widely shared clip, Ajith is seen getting angry at his fans and saying, "Please behave yourself. This is not a theatre. Please."

"This is not a theatre" - Actor #AjithKumar gets angry over his fans behaviour at Abu Dhabi.

Tamil Stars Praise Ajith's Passion For Motorsports

A few days ago, several celebrities were present at the circuit to cheer for Ajith Kumar. Sharing moments from his visit, Sivakarthikeyan posted on Instagram, "Pure passion, commitment, dedication and resilience - experienced it live, felt the adrenaline rush. An inspiring day spent with an inspiring person. Always look up to you, my dear AK sir." His message reflected the admiration many hold for Ajith's dedication to racing.

Venkat Prabhu, who collaborated with Ajith on the blockbuster film Mankatha in 2011, also expressed pride in the actor's achievements and praised his determination to excel beyond cinema.

Meanwhile, Ajith's journey in motorsports is set to be documented in a 90-minute docu-film, according to IANS. The film, which will release in theatres, aims to motivate young audiences to follow their passions with sincerity and perseverance.

