Chennai Theatre Owner Reacts To Fans Bursting Crackers During <i>Mankatha</i> Re-Release

A celebratory screening of Ajith Kumar's cult classic Mankatha in Chennai has turned controversial after fans were seen bursting crackers inside a packed cinema hall. The incident has triggered widespread concern over audience safety and prompted a strong reaction from theatre owners.

Theatre Owner Reacts Strongly

The controversy erupted after a video showing fans lighting fireworks inside the theatre began circulating widely on social media. Responding to the footage, theatre owner Palani Sethil did not mince words in condemning the act.

"This is something we seriously condemn. We try to give people the best experience, and they come do this. Makes us want to refrain from screening re-releases."

Safety Concerns Spark Wider Backlash

The incident has also drawn sharp criticism from social media users.

"This is a serious issue that should not be encouraged by any theatre owners. Apart from damaging theatre property, it also involves serious safety risks for the audience. If something were to catch fire, an overcrowded space could easily lead to dangerous mishaps," a user wrote.

Another comment echoed similar sentiments, calling out the fans' lack of responsibility.

"Ridiculous. Guys should know the limits. This is the height of being socially irresponsible and just bothered about their celebrations only," the comment read.

Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha Krishnan in prominent roles.

Ajith has recently taken a break from acting due to his racing commitments and was last seen in Good Bad Ugly.

