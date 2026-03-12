Advertisement

Salman Khan, Rekha, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, And Other Stars Turn Heads At Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception

Sooraj Barjatya hosted a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter Eesha in Mumbai

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Salman Khan, Rekha, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, And Other Stars Turn Heads At Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception
Celebs at Sooraj Barjatya's daughter's wedding reception.
  • Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya in Mumbai
  • The star-studded celebration saw several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry
  • Among the first to arrive was Salman Khan
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek in Mumbai on Thursday evening. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The star-studded celebration saw several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry coming together to bless the newly married couple.

Among the first to arrive was Salman Khan, who made a stylish entry with tight security around him. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The actor shares a long professional association with Barjatya. Their journey together began with the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Aamir Khan also attended the reception with his son Junaid Khan. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Actress Rani Mukerji arrived to congratulate the couple as well.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher posed together for the paparazzi at the venue. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Film producer Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's elder brother, was also present at the celebration.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The reception also saw the graceful presence of legendary actress Rekha, along with Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta, and veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who attended with her daughter Paloma Thakeria.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Other notable attendees included filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Boman Irani, singer Shaan, musician Himesh Reshammiya, and actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Vicky Kaushal and actress Sharvari also attended the reception.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sooraj Barjatya is one of Hindi cinema's most respected filmmakers. Some of his best works include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com