Salman Khan, Rekha, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, And Other Stars Turn Heads At Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya hosted a grand wedding reception for his daughter Eesha Barjatya and her husband Abhishek in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The star-studded celebration saw several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry coming together to bless the newly married couple.

Among the first to arrive was Salman Khan, who made a stylish entry with tight security around him.

The actor shares a long professional association with Barjatya. Their journey together began with the iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Aamir Khan also attended the reception with his son Junaid Khan.

Actress Rani Mukerji arrived to congratulate the couple as well.

Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher posed together for the paparazzi at the venue.

Film producer Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's elder brother, was also present at the celebration.

The reception also saw the graceful presence of legendary actress Rekha, along with Sonali Bendre, Neena Gupta, and veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, who attended with her daughter Paloma Thakeria.

Other notable attendees included filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, actor Boman Irani, singer Shaan, musician Himesh Reshammiya, and actors Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane.

Vicky Kaushal and actress Sharvari also attended the reception.

Sooraj Barjatya is one of Hindi cinema's most respected filmmakers. Some of his best works include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.