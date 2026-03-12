What Was Zubeen Garg's Biggest Fear Before Death? Wife Garima Reveals

Months after the tragic death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg has spoken emotionally about the thoughts and fears he carried in the years before his passing.

Garima recently attended the Panchayat Aaj Tak Assam event, where she opened up about the late musician's mindset and the reflections he shared with her.

According to her, Zubeen had become increasingly aware of how quickly life passes and would often mention that time was the only thing he feared.

Speaking at the event, she recalled, "Abhi kuch saalon se he (Zubeen Garg) used to say 'mujhe agar kabhi kisi cheez se darr hai toh that is - Time'."

Garima admitted that she never fully understood why he felt that way at the time. However, she believes his fear may have been shaped by the many personal losses he experienced within a short period.

She explained, "I don't know why. Maybe he got a call from inside or that was a heavenly connection he felt probably because he lost his mother, his sister and best friend untimely. Within a short period of time, he lost so many people, he faced so many incidents, that is so unfortunate for his life."

Garima Saikia Garg and Zubeen Garg got married on February 4, 2002, and shared over two decades together.

About Zubeen Garg's Death

The singer tragically died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. He had travelled there as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival. Initially, authorities in Singapore ruled out foul play and treated the incident as an accident.

However, the case later took a controversial turn when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the singer's death was not accidental.

Following the statement, the Assam government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A case was registered under several sections, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence.

ALSO READ: Zubeen Garg's Wife Shares Emotional Post On His Birthday: "From This Birth To The Next, Goldie"