Zubeen Garg's Wife Shares Emotional Post On His Birthday: "From This Birth To The Next, Goldie"

Zubeen Garg's wife and costume designer Garima Saikia Garg on Tuesday marked what would have been her late husband's 53rd birthday with an emotional post on Instagram.

Singer Zubeen Garg had gone for a swim in the sea in Singapore on September 19 when he was found dead, floating face down in the water. He was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20 which was called off following his death.

Garima Saikia Garg, who tied the knot with Zubeen Garg on February 4, 2002, shared a series of her pictures with the singer in her birthday post for him.

"From this birth to the next, I will write my stories with you, Goldie... Happy birthday! Stay safe," Garima Saikia Garg wrote in Assamese in her Instagram post.

In one of the photos, she is seen feeding cake to Zubeen Garg at one of his previous birthday celebrations. Also part of the carousel is a picture from their wedding day. From their early dating phase to walking with each other in the journey of life, these photos offer an insight into the partnership that Zubeen Garg and Garima Saikia Garg shared.

In the early hours of Tuesday, several fans turned up at Zubeen Garg's cremation site to wish the late singer a happy birthday. Singing one of his most popular songs Mayabini, the admirers cut cakes to mark the singer's first birth anniversary after his death in September.

In the past few months, Garima Saikia Garg has demanded a proper investigation into the sequence of events that led to Zubeen Garg's final moments, calling the circumstances around his death "mysterious".

On November 3, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government is aiming to file a chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case by December 8, claiming that the singer's death was a case was a murder and not an accident.

So far seven people, including North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been arrested in the case related to Zubeen Garg's death. Among the other six are the singer's cousin, Sandipan Garg, a Deputy Superintendent in the Assam Police, and his band manager, Siddharth Sharma, as well as two members of his band.

