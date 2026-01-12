German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India Visit LIVE: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in India on Monday for a visit to bolster economic and security ties between the world's third and fourth largest economies. Both Berlin and New Delhi face a turbulent world order and a set of economic and geopolitical challenges from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.
Merz's visit from Monday -- his first to an Asian country since he took office last May -- comes two weeks ahead of a planned EU-India summit and as India and the bloc are working on a free trade agreement. During Merz's two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting him in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, before Merz travels to the southern technology hub of Bengaluru.
The two leaders attended a traditional kite festival and visited the Sabarmati Ashram, the spiritual retreat where Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence struggle, lived for many years. That Merz chose India for his first trip to Asia as chancellor "demonstrates how India, the world's largest democracy, is an important strategic partner for Germany," a government spokesman said on Friday in Berlin.
Follow LIVE updates on Friedrich Merz's India visit here:
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz In India LIVE: A Look At India-Germany Ties
Germany is one of India's most important partners in Europe. It is New Delhi's largest trading partner in the European Union and the bilateral trade in goods and services between the two countries reached USD 51.23 billion in 2024-25.
Germany accounts for roughly one-fourth of India's trade with the EU, reinforcing its position as New Delhi's leading EU trading partner. The Indo-German trade in services rose by 12.5 per cent in the financial year 2024-25, reaching a record USD 16.65 billion.
The influential European nation is the ninth largest foreign direct investor in India, with cumulative FDI inflows of USD 15.40 billion from April 2000 to June 2025. More than 2000 German companies are currently operating in India.
German Chancellor In India LIVE: What's On Agenda
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in India from January 12 to January 13. During this time, he'll hold bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
The two leaders will review progress on the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary.
Their discussion will also focus on further intensifying cooperation in trade and investment, technology, education, skilling and mobility, while advancing collaboration in key areas of defence and security, science, innovation and research, green and sustainable development, and people-to-people ties.
Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance and engage with business and industry leaders of the two countries.
The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.
On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.
German Chancellor In India LIVE: PM Modi Welcomes Merz To Sabarmati Ashram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warmly welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, marking the German leader's first official visit to India since taking office.
After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.
Both leaders then participated in the International Kite Festival 2026, held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India.
The visit is part of Chancellor Merz's official trip to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany, and coincides with celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz In India LIVE: Talks On Skilled Labour, Student Exchange On Cards
In India, high US tariffs are creating uncertainty, and the country is also re-evaluating its stance towards China, said economist Samina Sultan from the German Economic Institute.
"This is certainly a time when India is striving to expand trade relations, such as with Germany or with Europe as a whole," Sultan said.
India offers potential growth markets for German green energy technology and defence exports, Sultan said, with India interested in broader partnerships "so as not to become so dependent on Russia, China or even the USA".
Jan Noether, head of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, said the timing of Merz's visit is "absolutely "ideal"—especially as an EU-India free trade agreement appears within reach.
Discussions will also focus on the recruitment of skilled labour, according to the German government official.
With ageing Germany facing a chronic labour shortage, its companies have long relied on skilled Indian personnel, particularly in the IT sector. Germany is also looking to recruit more workers in the healthcare sector from India.
German universities are also a popular destination for Indian students, and Merz and Modi are expected to discuss mobility rules for workers and students as well as cooperation on research.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz In India LIVE: A Look At Submarine Deal In The Works
For India and Germany, security links could also be bolstered by a potential deal for German's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to build six submarines for the Indian Navy in a partnership with Indian state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. That deal remains under negotiation, but would allow India to replace its ageing fleet of Russian-built submarines and likely include technology transfer provisions that would help build up its domestic defence industry.
Citing sources, AFP reported that the contract is not expected to be signed during the chancellor's visit, but it should help move the discussions forward.
Merz will be accompanied by a large business delegation, including executives from corporate giants such as Siemens and Airbus.
"One of the main objectives of this trip is to deepen economic relations with India," a German government official said.
For Germany's exporters, India and its 1.4 billion inhabitants represent significant opportunities, with a bilateral trade volume of almost 50 billion euros.
Sales have slumped in China, and German firms now face fierce global competition from Chinese rivals in many industries.
German-Chinese relations have also become strained, with Beijing limiting supplies of semiconductors and some rare earth elements.
"German foreign trade is looking for growth markets, and India is precisely that," said Florian Wenke of the state-run agency Germany Trade & Invest.
German Chancellor In India LIVE: Merz Flies Kite With PM Modi In Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz fly a kite at the International Kite Festival 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront.
