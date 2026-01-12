German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's India Visit LIVE: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is in India on Monday for a visit to bolster economic and security ties between the world's third and fourth largest economies. Both Berlin and New Delhi face a turbulent world order and a set of economic and geopolitical challenges from the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.

Merz's visit from Monday -- his first to an Asian country since he took office last May -- comes two weeks ahead of a planned EU-India summit and as India and the bloc are working on a free trade agreement. During Merz's two-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting him in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, before Merz travels to the southern technology hub of Bengaluru.

The two leaders attended a traditional kite festival and visited the Sabarmati Ashram, the spiritual retreat where Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence struggle, lived for many years. That Merz chose India for his first trip to Asia as chancellor "demonstrates how India, the world's largest democracy, is an important strategic partner for Germany," a government spokesman said on Friday in Berlin.

Follow LIVE updates on Friedrich Merz's India visit here: