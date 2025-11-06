Zubeen Garg Case: Assam Chief Information Officer's Brother Charged, He Quits

In the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Information Commissioner Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has resigned after receiving a number of RTI applications relating to his brother, Shyamkanu Mahanta, who organised the music festival at which the popular singer was to perform.

Bhaskar Mahanta, the northeastern state's former Director-General of Police, quit on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recommendation, which cited a 'clash of interest'.

Garg died - he was found dead in the waters off Singapore - on September 19, the day before he was to go on stage. So far seven people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been arrested.

RECAP | Garg's Manager, Singapore Event Organiser Arrested Over His Death

Among the other six are Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, a Deputy Superintendent in the Assam Police, and his band manager, Siddharth Sharma, as well as two members of his band.

RECAP | Garg's Cop Cousin Arrested. He Was At Singapore Yacht Party

Shyamkanu Mahanta faces charges of murder, culpable homicide, causing death by a rash or negligent act, and criminal conspiracy. Separately, he is also being investigated over links to large-scale financial fraud, money laundering, and the illegal acquisition of real estate assets.

Two of Zubeen Garg's private security personnel - Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya - were also arrested. Those arrests followed revelations of suspicious transactions worth over Rs 1.1 crore in their bank accounts, which investigators believe could be linked to the case.

All the accused - in judicial custody till November 11 - have been similarly charged.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, has said a chargesheet will be filed before December 17, and that Garg's death was an act of 'murder' and not an accident.

A 10-member special team, led by Special Director-General Munna Gupta, is leading investigations.

Last month the Singapore authorities submitted an autopsy report to their Indian counterparts, and the SIT is now trying to piece together a timeline of the last 48 hours of Zubeen Garg's life.

That exercise is all the more crucial since pharmaceutical drugs were found in his bag.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.