Zubeen Garg Murdered, Chargesheet By December 17, Says Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the state government is aiming to file a chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case by December 8. Underscoring his claims that the singer's death was a case was a murder and not accident, he said, "We will submit the chargesheet before December 17. Our target is December 8".

The process, he added, requires approval from the Union Home Ministry since the investigation involves elements linked to a foreign country. He also confirmed that he has already discussed the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister's statement comes amid sustained public pressure and protests demanding justice for the late singer, who died under mysterious circumstances.

On Land Controversy Around 'Zubeen Khetra'

Responding to allegations that a state cabinet minister owns land adjacent to the proposed 'Zubeen Khetra' memorial site, Sarma said the government has already allocated land for the project and it will be developed on the lines of Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati.

"The land for Zubeen Khetra has been allotted. Just like we built Bhupen Hazarika's memorial, we will build Zubeen's," the Chief Minister said.

He, however, added that it is not the Chief Minister's responsibility to monitor who owns private plots next to the government land.

"It is not my lookout who owns land on the left or right of the khetra. My concern is only the land that the government has allotted for the memorial," he said.

The remarks come amid political debate and social media chatter over alleged links between a minister and land near the project. There have been questions how the minister, Ashok Singhal, can own land in a protected tribal belt.