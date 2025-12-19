R Madhavan On Being Overlooked Because Of Akshaye Khanna In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "He Deserves Every Bit Of The Adulation He Is Getting"

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office, earning both commercial success and critical acclaim. While every performance in the film has found appreciation, it is Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Rehman Dakait that has especially taken the internet by storm.

Amid the buzz, R Madhavan, who plays Ajay Sanyal in the film, was recently asked if he feels overshadowed by the attention Akshaye is receiving.

R Madhavan On Akshaye Khanna's Success

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan was asked about netizens suggesting that he might be unhappy with Akshaye Khanna grabbing the spotlight. Dismissing the idea outright, the actor said, "Not at all! I cannot be happier for Akshaye. He deserves every bit of the adulation he is getting."

R Madhavan went on to praise Akshaye Khanna as a deeply "talented" and "grounded" actor, highlighting his quiet nature away from the limelight.

Speaking about Akshaye's approach to fame, Maddy shared, "He could be giving a million interviews. But he is sitting in his new home, enjoying the silence that he has always cherished."

R Madhavan On Public Attention

During the same interaction, R Madhavan reflected on his own relationship with public attention. He revealed, "I thought I was the underdog when it came to public attention. But Akshaye Khanna is on another level. He just doesn't care. Success, failure are all the same to him."

Addressing any notion of jealousy, R Madhavan made it clear that there is none. For him, simply being associated with Dhurandhar is a matter of pride.

Concluding his thoughts, the actor underlined how neither Akshaye Khanna nor director Aditya Dhar is focused on exploiting the film's success. As Madhavan put it, "Neither Akshaye nor the director, Aditya Dhar, is interested in cashing in on the success."

Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and several others.

