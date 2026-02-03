<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Second Monday Result Of Sunny Deol Film

Sunny Deol's Border 2, released on the eve of Republic Day in India, registered its first single-digit earning on its second Monday (February 2). The film's total domestic earnings stand at Rs 281 crore till now.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its second Monday, Border 2 minted Rs 5.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 281 crore, as per Sacnilk.

In its first week, Border 2 minted Rs 224.25 crore, courtesy of an extended Republic Day weekend.

In its second weekend, Border 2 again saw a surge, with Sunday contributing the highest to the total. The numbers were Rs 10.75 crore on Friday and Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film fetched Rs 22.5 crore.

Monday—Republic Day—marked the highest single-day haul at Rs 59 crore, the film's biggest day to date.

Border 2 has already surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Taran Adarsh wrote in his latest post that the film has minted Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office after its second weekend.

Border 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Border 2 makes a fair fist of extolling the exceptional valour of the soldiers it showcases while probing, if only superficially, the vulnerabilities and mental swings that make them human and believable. Separations, bereavements, hopes, fears and misgivings punctuate the drama in which lives are put on the line and heroic deeds are performed in the blink of an eye."

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar, it is the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.