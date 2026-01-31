Ahan Shetty Reveals Feeling 'Low' After Debut Film <i>Tadap</i>: "Wasn't Allowed To Sign Any Movie For Four Years"

Ahan Shetty is basking in the success of Border 2. However, during some recent interactions, the actor opened up about being "low on confidence" after his debut film Tadap, and how he could not sign any movie for four years.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Ahan Shetty said, "Tadap made Rs 40 crore at a time when films weren't crossing Rs 10 crore. People said that the film did horribly in terms of numbers, but we made a profit. That said, the film came with expectations. After that, it was difficult."

He continued, "I was very low on confidence during that period. I was tied down to a contract with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. So, I wasn't allowed to sign any other movie for four years. A lot of offers came my way, but you can't breach a contract."

On Getting Border 2 After A Long Struggle

Furthermore, the actor opened up about how he did not believe when Nidhi Dutta offered him Border 2, despite "not being able to do anything for four years."

Ahan Shetty revealed, "JP Dutta sir and Nidhi didi were home for dinner. Nidhi didi turned to me and said, 'How would you like to be a part of Border 2?' I told her that we'll talk about it when it happens. She laughed and said, 'Ahan, it's happening now.'"

He added, "For a couple of days, I was sceptical, because I couldn't believe they wanted me, a newcomer, to be a part of such a big film. I had not been able to do anything for four years and was fighting certain battles in my own head. So, being a part of the film means a lot to me."

About Tadap

The film, directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production, shows the story of "star-crossed lovers" Ramisa (Tara Sutaria) and Ishana (Ahan Shetty). The duo set the screen on fire with their raw, passionate love, which soon turns into "raging love" when their relationship gets hit by an unexpected storm.

About Border 2

Coming back to Ahan Shetty's recent film Border 2, which is wreaking havoc at the box office, he essayed the character of Lt. Cdr. Mahendra Singh Rawat, an Indian Navy officer from the 14th Frigate Squadron.

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan in leading roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film serves as a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, in which Suniel Shetty played a key role.

