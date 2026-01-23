Suniel Shetty Says Nepotism Doesn't Exist: "It's Varun Who Is Speaking So Highly About Ahan Everywhere"

Nepotism continues to be a topic of debate in Bollywood. Many celebrities have shared their views, and now Suniel Shetty, whose son Ahan Shetty's Border 2 was released in cinemas on January 23, has offered his perspective on the issue.

What Suniel Shetty Said

Speaking on Peeping Moon's Benchmark Conversations podcast, Suniel said, "I don't like the word nepotism. There's no such thing as nepotism. Mere bete ko log nepo kid kahenge, lekin har baap yahi chahta hai ki uska baccha achha kare aur aage badhe. Somewhere down the line, it's a way of life. It's how generations continue. I got the opportunity to run a restaurant because my father used to run one. When you are privileged, you do get opportunities, but it depends on individuals how they make use of them."

Praising Ahan's Border 2 co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan, Suniel added, "Diljit and Ahan are very close today, and he absolutely loves him. Varun khud ke role ke baare mein kam aur Ahan ke role ke baare mein zyada baat karta hai. (Varun talks less about his own role and more about Ahan's role).That says a lot about so-called nepo kids. Everyone thinks nepotism means spoiled kids, but that's not true. Today, it's Varun who is speaking so highly about Ahan everywhere."

Suniel's Post For Son Ahan

On the day Border 2 was released, Suniel wrote a long note for Ahan on Instagram. He began with, "Border 2 releases today. My Sun, today I must tell you that for me, Border was never just a film I acted in. It became a responsibility I carried long after the cameras stopped rolling."

He continued, "Years later, watching you wear the uniform brings it full circle - not as nostalgia, but as a reminder. Of discipline. Sacrifice. Silence. Courage. This film isn't about glory. This film isn't about war. It's a reminder of why peace exists." Check out the full post here:

Suniel Shetty was part of the original Border, which released in 1997.



