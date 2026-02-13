Sunny Deol's Emotional Speech For Dharmendra About His Back-To-Back Hits: "<i>Sab</i> Papa <i>Ki</i> Blessings <i>Hain</i>"

Sunny Deol has been on a winning streak for the last three years. With the blockbuster Gadar 2: The Katha in 2023 and now Border 2, fans have crowned him with the title Sunny Deol 2.0. At the recent press conference held to celebrate the film's success, Sunny Deol credited the success of his back-to-back hits to his father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

What's Happening

Sunny Deol said, "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings aur Waheguru di meher hai (These are all because of my papa's blessings and God's grace). The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love."

He added, "Itne saal pata nahi kahan chupa hua tha (I don't know where it was hiding all these years). It's really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone-work hard, love your profession, don't get disheartened, and time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it."

Sunny Deol's Take On Box-Office Performance

Speaking about the film's box-office performance, Sunny said, "Numbers obviously grow when more people watch the film and like it. That is the only reason the numbers increase, and it gives us confidence that what we made has been appreciated by the audience."

Furthermore, he revealed that after the release, he travelled by road from Manali and was overwhelmed by the love he received. "Wherever I stopped, people showered me with immense love. I met many army personnel, soldiers and people from different forces. Some had seen the film once, some twice, some even three times. Everyone simply said they loved it and that the film moved them to tears. Nowhere did they feel it was even a second less than Border."

Sunny admitted that returning to such an iconic story came with fear. "There is always fear when you think about making a sequel to a film like Border. When we made the first Border, we did not know what would happen. But after it became what it did, the thought of making a second part was very scary, especially for me. I have always believed that the story is the real hero of a film. When the story was narrated to me, I felt we were on the right track. Fear always remains inside us, and even when we watch our own film, we keep looking for flaws. But when the audience gives love, it feels wonderful."

About Border 2

Border 2 is based on real-life events from the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The plot depicts the combined operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy during the conflict. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta and Krishan Kumar, it is the spiritual sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border.

ALSO READ | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol's Film Lags Way Behind Dhurandhar In Its Third Week