A <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Reunion For Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Hiten Tejwani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans, assemble here. The most anticipated reunion has finally happened. Gauri Pradhan delighted fans with a montage video on social media. The clip featured glimpses of the cast enjoying quality time together during a dinner outing.

Among those spotted were Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev and others. The group was dressed in comfortable outfits for what looked like a casual gathering. The side note read, "A night to remember," followed by three red heart emoticons.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi recently returned to television screens with Season 2. Lead cast members Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprised their roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir, respectively. Hiten Tejwani once again portrayed Karan Virani, while Gauri Pradhan was seen as Nandini Virani. In addition to the original cast, some new actors joined the series as the next generation.

Rohit Suchanti essayed the character of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay's onscreen son, Angad. Their other son, Hrithik, was played by Aman Gandhi. Mihir and Tulsi also had a daughter named Pari Virani, portrayed by Shagun Sharma.

Meanwhile, businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates also made a cameo appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Talking about the momentous occasion, Smriti Irani told CNBC-TV18, "This marks a historic moment in Indian entertainment. For far too long, women's and children's health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that."

In another interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress stressed the importance of addressing numerous social issues on the show. She said, "We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women face every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally debuted on Star Plus in the 2000s. The reboot premiered in July 2025 on the same channel, with JioHotstar handling digital streaming.