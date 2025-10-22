Smriti Irani Confirms Bill Gates Appearing In <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i>: "This Marks A Historic Moment"

Earlier today, reports circulated online stating that Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is set to achieve another milestone. Businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates is scheduled to appear in the ongoing limited series via video call, with his storyline spanning three episodes. Smriti Irani has now confirmed that this is indeed happening.

What's Happening

In what can only be described as a momentous occasion, Smriti Irani told CNBC-TV18, "This marks a historic moment in Indian entertainment. For far too long, women's and children's health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that."

A new promo for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has also been released, in which Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) hints at the show's new guest.

The caption reads, "Kaun hai yeh mehmaan... jisse milne ka sabko intezaar hai?"

About Bill Gates' Cameo In Kyunki 2

Speaking about her wish for this collaboration to feature on the platform and focus on "health and social awareness", a source earlier told ETimes, "The storyline focuses on creating and improving awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns. Since the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively works on these causes, the collaboration happened naturally. Smriti wanted to use the show as a platform to promote health and social awareness through storytelling."

Smriti Irani Working On Social Causes

Since returning to the set, Smriti Irani has been keen to weave social issues into the narrative of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and has consistently been at the forefront of raising awareness for various causes.

The show has addressed numerous social issues since its revival.

"We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women face every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them," the actor told Mumbai Mirror.

She also spoke about the storyline involving her on-screen daughter filing a false case of domestic violence against her in-laws. "Can we stand up for such men? That is not something you would normally expect on a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough," Irani added.

In A Nutshell

Smriti Irani confirms Bill Gates as part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, calling it a "historic moment" for Indian television.

ALSO READ | Bill Gates To Appear In Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Report