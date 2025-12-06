<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Is Biggest Opener Of His Career, Overtakes <i>Saiyaara</i>

Ranveer Singh's new release, Dhurandhar, has delivered a stronger opening.

What's Happening

The film collected over Rs 27 crore on its first day, comfortably surpassing most advance estimates that had placed its opening between Rs 15-18 crore.

The film also surpassed Saiyaara's opening day earnings (Rs 21.50 crore).

Background

Dhurandhar has also become Ranveer Singh's highest opener, overtaking some of his most successful past films.

Padmaavat had opened at Rs 24 crore, while Simmba made Rs 20.72 crore on Day 1.

The film released on Friday, December 5, with an all-India occupancy of 33.81%.

More than 4,000 shows were booked for the day, and evening screenings recorded over 55% occupancy.

Delhi NCR registered around 40% attendance across 1,371 shows, making it the strongest-performing region, followed by Mumbai, which saw nearly 35% occupancy from 1,024 screenings.

After the film's release, Ranveer's wife and actor Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram to give a shout-out to her husband for his incredible performance.

She wrote, "Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in prominent roles, the film has also generated curiosity around its female lead, Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

