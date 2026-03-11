Watch: Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Make First Public Appearance As Husband And Wife After Intimate Wedding At Mumbai Home

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur made their first public appearance as a married couple shortly after exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at their Bandra home in Mumbai.

The newlyweds stepped out together to greet the paparazzi and happily posed for photographs.

Kritika looked elegant in a red saree for the occasion. She paired the traditional outfit with a striking choker and a layered necklace. Gaurav complemented her look in an ivory bandhgala.

The couple appeared cheerful and slightly shy as they faced the cameras. They greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and could not stop smiling while posing together.

Kritika and Gaurav hosted a small wedding ceremony at their residence in Bandra. The couple chose a simple signing ceremony, keeping the celebrations private and limited to their closest friends and family members.

Despite the intimate nature of the event, several well-known personalities from the entertainment and sports industries attended to bless the couple.

Among those present were actors Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Anya Singh. Malaika Arora also attended the celebration, alongside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

According to ANI, a small pooja was performed as part of the wedding rituals, reflecting the couple's decision to keep the occasion personal and heartfelt rather than hosting a large-scale celebration.

The guest list also included several celebrity couples and close friends. Designer Masaba Gupta attended with her husband, Satyadeep Mishra. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar arrived with his wife, Fatema, while former cricketer Zaheer Khan was seen with his wife, actor Sagarika Ghatge.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the wedding with his wife Hazel Keech and their children, all dressed in traditional outfits.

Veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag was also among the guests who attended the ceremony.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

