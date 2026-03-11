Inside Photos From Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur's Intimate Wedding At Mumbai Home

Actor Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur are now married, and the first inside photos from their intimate wedding ceremony are doing the rounds on social media.

The couple chose to celebrate their special day in a simple and meaningful way. Their wedding took place at their Mumbai home in the presence of close family members and a small circle of friends.

In the photos shared from the ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav can be seen exchanging vows during a registrar wedding held inside their home. The warm and personal moments captured in the pictures show the couple surrounded by their loved ones as they begin a new chapter together.

Some of the images also offer glimpses of the signing ceremony, while others show the newlyweds happily posing together as husband and wife. The pictures reflect the joy and intimacy of the occasion.

The ceremony was set against a beautiful theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues. Instead of opting for a grand traditional wedding, the couple decided on a quiet registrar ceremony at home.

For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree. The saree was specially woven for her and gifted by her mother.

Gaurav perfectly complemented the theme of the evening in an ivory and gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

Sharing their thoughts about the intimate celebration, Kritika and Gaurav said, "We've always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love. As we begin this new chapter together, we're so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai."

A few moments ago, Kritika and Gaurav made their first public appearance as a married couple.

The couple will host a larger gathering on March 12, where friends and well-wishers will come together to celebrate their union.

