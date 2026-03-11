The Big Miss In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: How A Mumbai Mall Became Pakistan In Ranveer Singh Film

Nearly three months after Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5, the Ranveer Singh-led espionage thriller is still a hot topic among fans.

With the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge gearing up for release on March 19, many viewers have been revisiting the film - and this time, they are paying very close attention to every little detail.

So close that they ended up spotting a rather funny goof.

A scene from the song Gehra Hua, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun inside a mall, has gone viral on social media. Not because of the song or the chemistry - but because fans suddenly realised the "Pakistan" shown in the film looks suspiciously like... Mumbai.

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed that the mall where Ranveer and Sara casually wander around is actually Inorbit Mall in Malad West, Mumbai.

Once fans connected the dots, the internet had a field day.

One X user wrote, "Ranveer and Sara go shopping in a mall... that's Malad ka Inorbit bro!!! It just gives me the ick when you're fully in a movie storyline, and suddenly the shoot location turns out to be a nearby local area."

I've watched Dhurandhar multiple times and there's just one thing that makes me go ewwwwwww, and how Dhar didn't detail it enough -- Ranveer and Sara go shopping in a mall.... that's Malad ka Inorbit bro!!! 😭😭😭



It just gives me the ick when you're fully in a movie / series… — Shivam Vahia (@ShivamVahia) March 10, 2026

The user jokingly summed it up perfectly: from Karachi straight to Malad in seconds.

Fans Spot Another Detail

As if the mall discovery was not enough, fans quickly noticed something else in the background.

Screenshots from the scene clearly show statues of Nataraja, Ganesha, and Buddha displayed in a shop behind the actors - something that left viewers amused, considering the scene is supposed to be set in Pakistan.

One Reddit user joked, "Can Dhurandhar fanboys tell me how Ganesh, Buddha, Nataraja idols are being sold in Pakistan?"

Another viewer took a more forgiving approach, pointing out that such small details often slip through during filming.

"Sometimes directors make mistakes & look only at characters & acting rather than some random background."

What makes the mall discovery even more amusing is the fact that Dhurandhar went to extraordinary lengths to recreate several locations authentically.

The Real Locations Behind The Film

Production designer Saini S Johray revealed that the film's Lyari neighbourhood was not shot in India at all. Instead, the entire area was recreated on a massive six-acre set in Bangkok, Thailand.

"It took me almost three months to design this film in terms of breakdown," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Apart from Thailand, Dhurandhar was also shot across Ladakh, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, and Amritsar.

